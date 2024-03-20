Ireland: Prime Minister Leo Varadkar resigns

The decision came after the fiasco of the constitutional reform to redefine the concepts of traditional family.

Ireland´s Taoiseach (Prime Minister), Leo Varadkar, announced his resignation this Wednesday. He assured that he is no longer the right person for the position. He also cited both personal and political reasons.

"I am resigning from the Presidency and leadership of Fine Gael (centre-right party) and will resign as Prime Minister as soon as my successor can take office," said 45-year-old Varadkar in a statement reported by AFP.

Varadkar's decision came after the Irish went to the polls en masse on March 8 to reject in a referendum two proposals that sought to redefine the concepts of traditional family and marriage established in their Constitution, proclaimed in 1937. The referendum ended with the victory of the “No”: 67.7% of the electorate, represented by 3.3 million people in total, who voted against the reform.

The other amendment, which sought to redefine the role of women in society and the home, a definition classified as “obsolete” by the Irish Government, also lost hard, with 73.9% of the votes against it.