World

Ireland: Prime Minister Leo Varadkar resigns

The decision came after the fiasco of the constitutional reform to redefine the concepts of traditional family.

El primer ministro de Irlanda, Leo Varadkar, saluda al salir de un evento
(AFP)
WILLIAMS PERDOMO
March 20, 2024
Less than a minute

Ireland´s Taoiseach (Prime Minister), Leo Varadkar, announced his resignation this Wednesday. He assured that he is no longer the right person for the position. He also cited both personal and political reasons.

"I am resigning from the Presidency and leadership of Fine Gael (centre-right party) and will resign as Prime Minister as soon as my successor can take office," said 45-year-old Varadkar in a statement reported by AFP.

Varadkar's decision came after the Irish went to the polls en masse on March 8 to reject in a referendum two proposals that sought to redefine the concepts of traditional family and marriage established in their Constitution, proclaimed in 1937. The referendum ended with the victory of the “No”: 67.7% of the electorate, represented by 3.3 million people in total, who voted against the reform.

The other amendment, which sought to redefine the role of women in society and the home, a definition classified as “obsolete” by the Irish Government, also lost hard, with 73.9% of the votes against it.

Topics:

Recommendation

ONU; Hamas, cifras falsas

Agreement between congressional leaders and the White House will ban funding UNRWA until March 2025

Cuba

Cubans and their fierce struggle for freedom is an example for the whole world to see

Fotografía de la Fuerza Aérea de Estados Unidos disparando un misil JASSM durante unas pruebas

Germany buys $8 billion in U.S. missiles amid concerns that Russia will escalate the war

Donald Trump

Donald Trump says US will stay in NATO as long as European countries ‘play fair’

Una bandera cubana en la que puede leerse una llamada de auxilio

No bread, no light: How Cuba has come this far

Brasil: Jair Bolsonaro es citado por la Policía Federal a declarar por el supuesto plan de golpe de Estado

Brazil: Jair Bolsonaro indicted for allegedly falsifying COVID-19 vaccination data

“Nadie se escandaliza si doy mi bendición a un empresario explotador”: el papa Francisco llama “hipócritas” a los que critican las bendiciones de homosexuales

Pope Francis calls for 'legal coverage like everyone else' for same-sex couples

Miembros de la Secretaría de Seguridad Ciudadana de la Ciudad de México.

Mexico: authorities arrest 'El Chori,' leader of the Unión Tepito criminal group

La portada del diario 'The Sun' con la foto de la princesa de Gales | PA / Cordon Press

New images of Kate Middleton released amid rumors about her health