Iran: 17 hours of fighting with separatists leaves at least 27 dead

Terrorists captured an Iranian armed forces barracks, which took an entire night to recover after a costly military operation.

Fighting broke out between Iranian forces and Islamic separatists in Baluchistan, leaving at least 27 dead in Iran. According to Iranian media reports, armed groups of insurgents successfully stormed two Border Guard and Revolutionary Guard barracks.

The attack was carried out by the Jaish ul Adl group, who last Wednesday occupied two military bases in Chanbahar and Rask. According to the official Iranian news agency, IRNA, the attack was simultaneous and coordinated.

To retake the occupied military bases, Iranian government forces launched an assault against the positions taken by the insurgents. It took about 17 hours to achieve their goal of driving the Jaish ul Adl terrorists out of the bases.

#BREAKING Three simultaneous attacks have targeted two IRGC bases in Chabahar and Rask and a police station in Chabahar in southeastern Iran, official news agency IRNA reports. An interior ministry official says two militants have been killed so far. pic.twitter.com/SgyfEfRax0 — Iran International English (@IranIntl_En) April 3, 2024

The cost of lives was also high. After a whole night of fighting from Wednesday to Thursday, the Iranian government reported 11 casualties among its armed forces. On the separatists' side there were at least 16 dead, bringing the total to 27 people dead. According to Reuters, citing a national television station, 10 others were wounded.

This week's attack is the most significant carried out by the Jaish ul Adl group so far this year. In previous months, the terrorist group has executed smaller attacks against Iranian forces in the southern region of Beluchistan. Since 2022, the separatist group announced that it would increase the intensity of its armed operations against the Islamist regime.

Heavy clashes are still ongoing between Iranian security forces and Jaish al-Adl Sunni militants near two military posts in the city of Chabahar, southeastern Iran, including a police station whose deputy chief officer has been killed by militants.pic.twitter.com/EdlmCDfD8c — Iran International English (@IranIntl_En) April 3, 2024

Together with Pakistan, Iran is raising its security measures and also its means to fight against elements of the separatist movement. The Iranian government has launched missiles against separatist positions on several occasions since January 2024. Attacks similar to those Pakistan were also carried out, despite Iran's reluctance.

In January, armed operations by both countries against separatists provoked an episode of diplomatic tension. The region of Balochistan, claimed by Jaish ul Adl, lies between the borders of Iran, Pakistan and Afghanistan. Both governments reproached each other for carrying out airstrikes in areas where their respective armed forces did not have permission to operate.