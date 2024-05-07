Entertainment

Highlights from the 2024 Met Gala

Zendaya stood out as one of the stars of the event by dazzling with two incredible dresses.

Zendaya (Andrea Renault / AFP)
SABRINA MARTIN
May 7, 2024
This Monday, the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York was the location for the gathering of world-renowned celebrities at the Met Gala, one of the most prominent events in fashion.

The fundraising party for this latest edition was titled Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" and was inspired by the short story by writer J.G. Ballard, "The Garden of Time." The attire was meant to be inspired by nature and the passage of time.

Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth were the distinguished co-hosts who joined Vogue editor Anna Wintour to lead this world-renowned fashion event, and they all turned heads and made Vogue's list of best dresses.

Zendaya stood out by impressing in two dresses: a custom Margiela and a vintage Givenchy from the spring 1996 collection. Jennifer Lopez dazzled in a stunning Schiaparelli dress, while Bad Bunny wore a beautiful Margiela suit and Chris Hemsworth wore a Tom Ford suit.

Other stars such as Nicki Minaj, Gigi Hadid, and Adwoah Aboah also dazzled in their time on the red carpet for their floral attire.

While Lana Del Rey, Tyla and Alexander McQueen chose looks with much more avant-garde selections.

Among the best dressed men of the night were Josh O'Connor (Loewe), Morgan Spector (Willy Chaverria) and Stefon Diggs (H&M).

However, some looks generated controversy in this edition. Lizzo opted for a striking brown dress that stretched over her head, apparently representing a tree. Kylie Jenner received criticism for her choice, considered "disappointing," and Pamela Anderson captured attention with her extravagant hairstyle.

Other celebrities on the MET Gala red carpet

It is important to note that what occurs within the event is highly confidential. Guest stars are strictly prohibited from taking photographs or recording videos to prevent leaks, meaning that the general public does not have access to what happens during the gala.

