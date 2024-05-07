Highlights from the 2024 Met Gala

Zendaya stood out as one of the stars of the event by dazzling with two incredible dresses.

This Monday, the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York was the location for the gathering of world-renowned celebrities at the Met Gala, one of the most prominent events in fashion.

The fundraising party for this latest edition was titled Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" and was inspired by the short story by writer J.G. Ballard, "The Garden of Time." The attire was meant to be inspired by nature and the passage of time.

Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth were the distinguished co-hosts who joined Vogue editor Anna Wintour to lead this world-renowned fashion event, and they all turned heads and made Vogue's list of best dresses.

Zendaya stood out by impressing in two dresses: a custom Margiela and a vintage Givenchy from the spring 1996 collection. Jennifer Lopez dazzled in a stunning Schiaparelli dress, while Bad Bunny wore a beautiful Margiela suit and Chris Hemsworth wore a Tom Ford suit.

.@Zendaya brought the drama—in two different looks!—at the 2024 #MetGala. The actor, dressed in Margiela and vintage Givenchy, delivered a theatrical delight on the red carpet. https://t.co/ukvbeIyQYH pic.twitter.com/DGstsxZfbY — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) May 7, 2024

Co-host of the 2024 #MetGala, @Jlo wears Schiaparelli couture with a top knot and neutral makeup. See the details of her look here: https://t.co/Pl9iPHZhJL pic.twitter.com/W3ZBjfl3n8 — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) May 6, 2024

Other stars such as Nicki Minaj, Gigi Hadid, and Adwoah Aboah also dazzled in their time on the red carpet for their floral attire.

Nicki Minaj transformed into a floral sculpture at the 2024 #MetGala. The rapper chose an avant-garde Marni look for the Met that was perfectly on theme. https://t.co/VoT1CHRKgc pic.twitter.com/7Mhd7Nv8mK — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) May 7, 2024

Congratulations are in order for Adwoa Aboah! The model bared her baby bump for the first time on the 2024 #MetGala red carpet. https://t.co/KefAaEgnY5 pic.twitter.com/ycJkkxtNdo — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) May 7, 2024

While Lana Del Rey, Tyla and Alexander McQueen chose looks with much more avant-garde selections.

Among the best dressed men of the night were Josh O'Connor (Loewe), Morgan Spector (Willy Chaverria) and Stefon Diggs (H&M).

However, some looks generated controversy in this edition. Lizzo opted for a striking brown dress that stretched over her head, apparently representing a tree. Kylie Jenner received criticism for her choice, considered "disappointing," and Pamela Anderson captured attention with her extravagant hairstyle.

Tonight, @KylieJenner wore a custom hand-crafted look by Oscar de la Renta to the 2024 #MetGala. https://t.co/AJKT1l4lR4 pic.twitter.com/31ABgrWMXc — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) May 7, 2024

Other celebrities on the MET Gala red carpet

Amelia Gray’s rose-filled light-up dress at the 2024 #MetGala was perfectly on theme. See every detail here: https://t.co/1wv0296nLi pic.twitter.com/Vu0eczbFqz — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) May 7, 2024

Lana del Rey arrived in a custom look by the new McQueen designer Seán McGirr, which is based in an iconic look by the late Lee McQueen from his fall 2006 collection. Take a closer look at her #MetGala gown here: https://t.co/kYSwxpSLAY pic.twitter.com/awM8n6Bcbv — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) May 7, 2024

The 2024 #MetGala was all about the sheer, barely-there moments. Discover the best looks here: https://t.co/l4ebHPJlRe pic.twitter.com/JIXaLiWt4r — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) May 7, 2024

From OBJ to Angel Reese, here are the athletes who touched down at the 2024 #MetGala https://t.co/VY0mGP7jjy pic.twitter.com/R3JDFhZcC5 — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) May 7, 2024

Nicole Kidman wears a recreation of a Flamenco-inspired 1950s Balenciaga gown to the 2024 #MetGala. See the details of her look: https://t.co/Hn15HR8YXK pic.twitter.com/tbRL1nrvjr — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) May 7, 2024

Was @KimKardashian’s attendance at the Margiela Artisanal show a hint at her 2024 #MetGala look? Tonight, she wore the label for fashion's biggest night out: https://t.co/dqrB2FynvG pic.twitter.com/I9ncZItVCP — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) May 7, 2024

It is important to note that what occurs within the event is highly confidential. Guest stars are strictly prohibited from taking photographs or recording videos to prevent leaks, meaning that the general public does not have access to what happens during the gala.