Illinois: Police arrest suspect in Rockford stabbings that left 4 dead and 5 injured

Among the deceased are a 15-year-old girl, a 63-year-old woman, a 49-year-old man and a 22-year-old man.

SABRINA MARTIN
March 28, 2024
This Wednesday, the city of Rockford, Illinois, was shaken by a knife attack that left at least four people dead and five others injured. Local authorities have already arrested a suspect.

Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd said a man carried out the brutal attack, stabbing several people. The first emergency call came in around 1:14 p.m. in the 2300 block of Holmes Street, quickly followed by more calls indicating the event's magnitude. Multiple crime scenes spanned both Rockford and Winnebago County, scattered across several streets.

According to authorities, the attack claimed the lives of four people: a 15-year-old girl, a 63-year-old woman, a 49-year-old man and a 22-year-old man. In addition, four other people suffered serious injuries, while one is in critical condition.

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Department said the suspect in the attacks, a 22-year-old man, was detained near the scenes of the crimes and is being questioned. No charges have yet been filed against him.

So far, no information has been provided about a possible motive for the attack, but authorities believe no other suspects at large are involved.

Mayor issues statement

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara reacted to the attack, expressing shock and assuring that steps are being taken to support those affected and prevent similar incidents in the future.

"I think like most Rockfordians, I'm just totally shaken by this act of violence and the impact that it's having now on multiple families' lives. So I'm certainly- my prayers are with them as they're just beginning to deal with what will be really difficult days and weeks ahead," said Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara.

The governor also reacts

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker also offered his condolences following the tragedy. "My team and I have been monitoring the situation in Rockford and have offered our full support (...) As we await more information, our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of the victims," ​​he said.

 

