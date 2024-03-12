World

IDF confirms death of American-Israeli Sergeant Itay Chen

The 19-year-old soldier was murdered during the massacre on Oct. 7, but his body was captured by the terrorists, leading the Army to believe he was still alive.

Foto del soldado fallecido Itay Chen.
(Cortesía de las FDI)
ISRAEL DURO
March 12, 2024
1 minute read

The Israel Defense Forces confirmed the death of 19-year-old American-Israeli Sergeant Itay Chen. Chen was one of the soldiers missing during the Oct. 7 Hamas attack and was believed to be alive as a hostage. However, the Army has verified that Chen was murdered during the massacre and that the terrorists took his body. Five Americans are currently believed to be Hamas hostages.

'We must never forget the real enemy is Hamas'

In a statement, President Joe Biden said he was "devastated" by the news and reaffirmed his commitment to the families of the hostages: "I reaffirm my pledge to all the families of those still held hostage: we are with you. We will never stop working to bring your loved ones home." The president's words come at a time when relations with the Israeli prime minister are becoming increasingly tense.

Senator Lindsay Graham also spoke about the death of Chen, whose father was invited to the State of the Union address. In a post on his X account he said: "We must never forget the real enemy is Hamas."

According to The Times of Israel, Chen's family will not hold a funeral or observe shiva, the traditional seven-day Jewish mourning, until they receive his body.

Topics:

Recommendation

Funcionarios izan la bandera nacional sueca en un mástil durante una ceremonia de izado de la bandera para la adhesión de Suecia a la OTAN en la sede de la Alianza del Atlántico Norte en Bruselas, el 11 de marzo de 2024.

Sweden formally joins NATO

Imagen de archivo de agentes de policía y del ejército custodian el aeropuerto internacional Toussaint Louverture en Puerto Príncipe.

The European Union evacuates its diplomatic staff from Haiti

Luis Montenegro celebra la victoria de su partido en las elecciones de Portugal.

Portugal turns right

Megacárceles, estado de excepción y mano dura contra el crimen: el “modelo Bukele” está inspirando a la región

Mega prisons, state of emergency and a tough crackdown on crime: The 'Bukele model' is inspiring the region

Ali Khamenei, líder supremo de Irán.

Bankrupt Iran: Close Their Oil Cash Cow

Agentes de la policía haitiana se despliegan en Puerto Príncipe, Haití, el 9 de marzo de 2024.

Haiti: United States evacuates members of its embassy as crisis worsens

Trabajadores ferroviarios españoles y expertos forenses buscan restos mortales y examinan los escombros de los trenes destruidos en la estación de Atocha de Madrid el viernes 12 de marzo de 2004.

20 years after 11-M: ‘Nothing they were telling us was real’

Una foto difundida por el Palacio de Kensington el 10 de marzo de 2024, muestra a Kate de Gales, Princesa de Gales de Gran Bretaña con sus hijos, el Príncipe Luis de Gales de Gran Bretaña, el Príncipe Jorge de Gales de Gran Bretaña y la Princesa Carlota de Gales de Gran Bretaña, tomada en Windsor a principios de esta semana por el Príncipe de Gales.

Kate Middleton: First official photograph is released since her surgery two months ago

Imagen de archivo de militantes del grupo terrorista islámico Hamás rezan durante una manifestación nacionalista en Rafah, al sur de la Franja de Gaza ocupada, el 23 de marzo de 1993. Los musulmanes de Gaza celebraron el Aid Al-Fitr, que marca el final del Ramadán, antes que los demás musulmanes, que observan la festividad el miércoles. (Foto de AFP)

'Ramadan - Month of Jihad' : Ramadan Will Not Stop Hamas From Killing Jews