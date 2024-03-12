IDF confirms death of American-Israeli Sergeant Itay Chen

The 19-year-old soldier was murdered during the massacre on Oct. 7, but his body was captured by the terrorists, leading the Army to believe he was still alive.

The Israel Defense Forces confirmed the death of 19-year-old American-Israeli Sergeant Itay Chen. Chen was one of the soldiers missing during the Oct. 7 Hamas attack and was believed to be alive as a hostage. However, the Army has verified that Chen was murdered during the massacre and that the terrorists took his body. Five Americans are currently believed to be Hamas hostages.

Today, along with the rest of the world, I learned with great sadness that Itay Chen, a young Israeli American serving in the IDF, was killed on October 7 by Hamas during their vicious attack on the State of Israel. My heart breaks for Itay’s entire family, especially Hagit and… pic.twitter.com/KKbIDOPmIB — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) March 12, 2024

'We must never forget the real enemy is Hamas'

In a statement, President Joe Biden said he was "devastated" by the news and reaffirmed his commitment to the families of the hostages: "I reaffirm my pledge to all the families of those still held hostage: we are with you. We will never stop working to bring your loved ones home." The president's words come at a time when relations with the Israeli prime minister are becoming increasingly tense.

Senator Lindsay Graham also spoke about the death of Chen, whose father was invited to the State of the Union address. In a post on his X account he said: "We must never forget the real enemy is Hamas."

According to The Times of Israel, Chen's family will not hold a funeral or observe shiva, the traditional seven-day Jewish mourning, until they receive his body.