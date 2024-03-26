Idaho prohibits public universities from requiring mandatory “diversity statements” to hire staff or admit students

Similar bills have also been passed in Utah, Texas and Florida.

On Thursday, Idaho joined other Republican-governed states in enacting legislation prohibiting public universities from requiring prospective students or workers to comply with controversial “diversity statements.”

A diversity statement describes how a potential student or worker will contribute to an institution’s diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) approach. Typically, these statements ask applicants to formulate opinions on different topics of conversation or even detail some items related to their race, ethnicity, gender, and even sexual orientation.

However, the bill enacted in Idaho, signed by Republican Governor Brad Little, ends this controversial policy called “woke” by its critics.

The legislation prohibits higher education institutions from obtaining statements from candidates on all of the abovementioned points.

Likewise, the legislation, which goes into effect in July, also prohibits universities from requesting information about “applicants’ contributions to diversity, equity, inclusion and social justice, in addition to their race- or sex-based privilege,” ABC15 News reported.

Institutions will now also be unable to ask about candidates’ opinions on social justice issues.

Senate Bill, known as 1274, specifies: “No public postsecondary educational institution in the state of Idaho shall require or solicit a diversity statement as part of an admissions process, employment application process, hiring process, contract renewal process, or promotion process or as a condition of participation in any administrative or decision-making function of the institution.”

“It’s official – Idaho has banned “diversity statements” ACROSS STATE GOVERNMENT!” Governor Little wrote on X (Twitter). “I’m proud to sign this bill and ensure Idahoans are hired or accepted into college based on merit and hard work.”