Society

Alabama bans DEI programs in public schools and universities

A new law sanctions the use of public funds for activities that promote diversity, equity and inclusion.

El edificio Bibb Graves en el campus de la Universidad Estatal de Alabama en Montgomery, Alabama, el miércoles 17 de junio de 2020. Photoby Mickey Welsh / Advertiser/USA Today Network/Sipa USA)
()
SANTIAGO OSPITAL
March 21, 2024
1 minute read

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey signed a law this Wednesday that vetoes diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs in public education.

The rule, introduced by Republican legislators, prohibits the use of state funds to finance "divisive concepts," defined as discrimination based on "race, color, religion, sex, ethnicity, or national origin" Among others, that any of these conditions implies that "the individual is inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive, whether consciously or subconsciously."

It also provides for sanctions. Starting October 1, authorities will be able to "discipline or terminate" both employees and suppliers who fail to comply with the regulation.

These concepts, however, will not completely disappear from hallways, classrooms and auditoriums, but may be disseminated in activities not funded with state money or taught "in an objective manner."

Alabama thus joins four other states that passed laws against DEI programs, according to the count of the education information website BestColleges: the Dakotas, Texas, Utah and Florida. The latter has been a pioneer in promoting initiatives against DEI programs, going beyond the educational field to also take it to private companies.

The brand new legislation approved by Ivey also defines that bathrooms must be used according to biological sex and not gender identity.

Alabama-2024-SB129 by Santiago Adolfo Ospital on Scribd

Topics:

Recommendation

Esta imagen sin fecha obtenida del Departamento Correccional de Georgia muestra al condenado a muerte Willie Pye. Pye, de 59 años, fue declarado culpable y condenado a muerte en 1996 por el secuestro, violación y asesinato en 1993 de su ex novia, Alice Yarbrough.

Georgia executes prisoner who kidnapped, raped and killed his ex-girlfriend in 1993

Un grupo de inmigrantes, que abordaron un autobús en Texas, llegan a la terminal de autobuses de la Autoridad Portuaria en la ciudad de Nueva York

A bus company will stop transporting illegal immigrants to New York from Texas while the lawsuit brought by Eric Adams is resolved

Aficionados estadounidenses animan a su equipo mientras ven el partido de fútbol del Grupo B de la Copa Mundial Qatar 2022 entre Estados Unidos y Gales que se retransmite en el Legends Plaza del Dignity Health Sports Park en Carson, California, el 21 de noviembre de 2022.

Report: The United States leaves the top 20 of the happiest countries in the world

J.K Rowling

J.K. Rowling challenges new Scottish hate crime laws

Tirador de Nashville

Federal judge orders FBI to release Nashville shooter's manifesto for review

New York: Homeowner arrested after trying to kick squatters out of her million-dollar home

Captura de pantalla del ex productor de Nickelodeon, Dan Schneider, hablando sobre su comportamiento tras la emisión del documental 'Quiet on Set'.

Dan Schneider, former Nickelodeon producer, apologizes for his behavior after the broadcast of 'Quiet on Set'

Healthy food image

Intermittent fasting linked to increased risk of death from cardiovascular disease

Los miembros de la Guardia Nacional de Texas impiden el acceso a un conjunto de migrantes que buscan asilo en los Estados Unidos

Mexico will refuse to receive immigrants expelled by Texas