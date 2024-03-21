Alabama bans DEI programs in public schools and universities

A new law sanctions the use of public funds for activities that promote diversity, equity and inclusion.

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey signed a law this Wednesday that vetoes diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs in public education.

The rule, introduced by Republican legislators, prohibits the use of state funds to finance "divisive concepts," defined as discrimination based on "race, color, religion, sex, ethnicity, or national origin" Among others, that any of these conditions implies that "the individual is inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive, whether consciously or subconsciously."

It also provides for sanctions. Starting October 1, authorities will be able to "discipline or terminate" both employees and suppliers who fail to comply with the regulation.

These concepts, however, will not completely disappear from hallways, classrooms and auditoriums, but may be disseminated in activities not funded with state money or taught "in an objective manner."

Alabama thus joins four other states that passed laws against DEI programs, according to the count of the education information website BestColleges: the Dakotas, Texas, Utah and Florida. The latter has been a pioneer in promoting initiatives against DEI programs, going beyond the educational field to also take it to private companies.

The brand new legislation approved by Ivey also defines that bathrooms must be used according to biological sex and not gender identity.

