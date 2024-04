Ismail Haniyeh also confirmed that several of his grandchildren were killed in the Israel Defense Forces counteroffensive.

(VOZ MEDIA / AFP) The head of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, stated this Wednesday that three of his children and several of his grandchildren were killed in an Israeli bombing in the Gaza Strip.

The leader of the terrorist group, who lives in Qatar, confirmed to Al Jazeera the death of his three children and several of his grandchildren.