World

Hamas acknowledges the death of its No. 3, Marwan Issa

The “Shadow Man” was the target of an attack by Israeli forces earlier in the week.

Soldados de las Fuerzas de Defensa de Israel, en la Franja de Gaza.
IDF (Cordon Press)
SANTIAGO OSPITAL
March 17, 2024
1 minute read

Senior Hamas official Marwan Issa was killed in an Israeli Defense Forces attack while inside underground tunnels in Gaza, according to local media.

Israeli public radio station Kan News claims that leaders of the terrorist group acknowledged in a closed-door meeting that Issa died after an offensive carried out earlier in the week. His body is allegedly still buried under the rubble of the tunnel in Nuseirat.

During a cabinet meeting on Friday, security officials informed ministers that "all signs indicate" that the deputy commander of Hamas's military wing had died following the attack, The Times of Israel reported.

According to the same source, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu celebrated the news as "a great achievement for Israel" and said that "they will all die, we will reach them all."

IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari had assured after the attack that Issa was part of the "central terror triangle" in the Gaza Strip, along with Mohamed Deif and Yahya Sinwar. He also assured that he operated as Deif's deputy and that he had been "one of the planners of the October 7th massacre." The Times of Israel claims that he is known as the “Shadow Man,” due to his few public appearances and his ability to elude Israeli attempts to capture him.

His death is a success for Israel's strategy of hunting down Hamas leaders one by one.

Topics:

Recommendation

Bandera de Irán / AFP

There Goes Latin America: Iran's Regime in America's Backyard

Imagen de archivo de la expresidenta interina de Bolivia Jeanine Anez (C) es llevada a la fiscalía por miembros de la Policía de la Fuerza Especial de Lucha Contra el Crimen (FELCC) tras ser detenida en La Paz, el 13 de marzo de 2021.

Jeanine Áñez has been a political prisoner of the Bolivian government for three years

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at the 2022 Clinton Global Initiative

The pandemic agreement that the WHO wants to use to govern the world

Imagen de archivo del presidente Biden pronunciando un discurso en la Sala Roosevelt de la Casa Blanca en Washington, DC.

Biden should be threatening Qatar and the terrorists, not Israel

Italia sanciona a TikTok por no controlar los contenidos nocivos para menores.

Italy fines TikTok $11 million for failing to protect minors from harmful content

El presidente de Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, durante una reunión en el Palacio Presidencial de Miraflores en Caracas

Venezuela restricts its airspace to Argentina in retaliation for the confiscation of a plane linked to Iran

Sin muchos recursos, pero con misiles hipersónicos: los hutíes tendrían en su arsenal el poderoso proyectil que subiría las tensiones en el mar Rojo

Low on most resources, but with hypersonic missiles in their arsenal: The Houthis allegedly possess powerful weapons that could raise tensions in the Red Sea

Buques pesqueros

Hillary Clinton joins forces with former military leaders to pressure the Senate on the Law of the Sea, key to competing with China

Como en la Guerra Fría: se descubre que Trump lanzó una operación secreta de la CIA en redes sociales chinas contra el régimen de Xi Jinping en 2019

Cold War tactics: Trump launched a secret CIA operation on Chinese social networks against Xi Jinping's regime in 2019