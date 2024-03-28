Governor Ron DeSantis signs law to combat squatting in Florida

"While other states are siding with the squatters, we are protecting property owners and punishing criminals looking to game the system," said the state governor.

Florida's Republican governor, Ron DeSantis, signed new legislation on Wednesday to protect property rights by giving authorities the power to remove squatters and establish tougher penalties for those who break the law.

"We are putting an end to the squatters scam in Florida. While other states are siding with the squatters, we are protecting property owners and punishing criminals looking to game the system," the governor said after promulgating the law that will go into effect on July 1.

State lawmakers voted overwhelmingly in favor of the bill earlier this month before sending it to the governor's office.

Under the new law, property owners can ask authorities to intervene and immediately remove anyone who has entered and remains illegally on a property.

Squatters will also face severe penalties for those who "engaged in squatting and for those who encourage squatting and teach others the scam."

HB 621 gives property owners the ability to request law enforcement to immediately remove a squatter from their property and creates harsh penalties for those who encourage squatting and teach others the scam. We have no tolerance for squatters looking to game the system in… — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) March 27, 2024

Under the legislation, making a false written statement to obtain real property will be considered a first-degree misdemeanor. Additionally, unlawfully occupying or trespassing on a residential dwelling and intentionally causing damage valued at $1,000 or more to the property will be considered a second-degree felony. Additionally, the law states that knowingly advertising the sale or rental of residential property without legal authorization or ownership will be considered a first-degree felony.

"Florida is once again leading the nation, this time in securing our state against squatters," said Attorney General Ashley Moody.

Before the passage of this legislation, squatters in Florida, as well as other states across the country, were considered tenants, forcing legal landlords to face extensive court battles to evict occupants from a home.

The problem of squatters has increased so much that in California, a group of citizens decided to take on the task of evicting squatters into their own hands by creating a business that allows owners to hire specialized professionals to evict squatters from their properties.

"Because squatting seems to be on the rise, the courts are backed up from months to years, police can't or won't help, property owners feel helpless and are told taking the squatters to court is the only path to getting their property back," explained Lando Thomas, one of the partners behind Squatter Squad. This company presents itself as a valid option for legal property owners to recover their homes quickly.