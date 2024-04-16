From extraordinary Civil War expenses to opposition from the Supreme Court and the creation of the 16th Amendment: The history of Tax Day and April 15

Oddly enough, the federal income tax is a little over a hundred years old in the United States, and its appearance is complex, to say the least.

Year after year, April 15 is a happy day for the federal government and a sad day for taxpayers because it is the last day for members of the last group to submit their tax returns from the previous year. The date was popularly called Tax Day, and its history has included a few ideas and legislative turns, interventions by the court and even a new amendment added to the national Constitution at the beginning of the 20th century.

Specifically, April 15 is the day individual tax returns must be submitted to the federal government.

If you do not pay taxes on time, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) will fine the corresponding citizen 5% of the unpaid amount for each month or part of a month when the return is late, although never exceeding 25% of the unpaid taxes.

The creation of income tax at the national level

Although the federal income tax is commonplace in almost all countries today, it is quite modern. It arose initially to cover extraordinary expenses but later quickly established itself in the tax range of countries.

In the words of Martín Litwak, author of "Tax Havens and Tax Hells," what would most surprise a person who lived in the 17th century about the modern world would be that "states compulsively take away part of what is produced from individuals."

The United States became independent from the United Kingdom in 1776 precisely because of a tax issue. Since then, the famous motto "No taxation without representation" has left clear hostility with the treasury. Some 85 years later, the same as 15 presidencies, the first national income tax was created, which came with the Revenue Act of 1861. Temporarily enacted by President Abraham Lincoln, it was intended to address the extraordinary expenses of the Civil War.

At that time, only two tax brackets, 3% and 5%, were established, which were applied according to the taxpayer's income level. Congress repealed its creation ten years later due to the strong discontent of the general population, who considered the tax expropriation, given that the federal government had never claimed part of its income in the country's history.

Capitol Hill resumed its initiative in 1894 when it passed the Tariff Act. This legislation allowed the government to tax the "earnings, benefits and income" of taxpayers and companies exceeding $4,000 at a single rate of 2%.

Pollock v. Farmers' Loan & Trust Co.