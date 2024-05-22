Society

Families of Uvalde shooting victims sue Texas State Police over their response during the attack

Along with the judicial process, those affected claimed to have reached an agreement. The city of Uvalde will pay them $2 million from its insurance coverage.

Un agente de policía de Uvalde deposita fotos en la escuela en la que se produjo la masacre.
Un agente deposita flores ante la Robb Elementary School. (Cordon Press).
ROSANA RáBAGO SAINZ
May 22, 2024
1 minute read

The families of the 19 victims of the Uvalde shooting announced this Wednesday that they are suing the Texas State Police over their response to the attack that took place on May 24, 2022, at Robb Elementary School.

Specifically, the lawsuit aims to hold 92 officials and members of the Uvalde Police, U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety accountable for their response to the call for help. According to the families' lawyer, Josh Koskoff, some responders waited up to 77 minutes to confront the gunman, as reported to ABC News:

For 77 minutes, 26 members of the Uvalde Police Department failed to confront an 18-year-old kid armed with an AR-15, and no disciplinary action has ever been taken -- no firings, no demotions, no transparency -- and the families remain eager for that to change. But the healing process must begin, and the commitments made today by the city, in particular, are a step in that critical process.

The lawsuit also names the Uvalde School District, former Robb Elementary School Principal Mandy Gutierrez, and former Uvalde Schools Police Chief Peter Arredondo as defendants.

Uvalde will pay out a total of $2 million to the families of the victims

The commitments referred to in the statement were the second announcement made by the families who, they stated, had managed to reach an agreement in which the city would pay them $2 million from their insurance coverage. This amount was agreed upon after the families separately agreed to the $2 million limit of Uvalde County's insurance policy.

This settlement will allow families to get involved in efforts to improve the Uvalde Police Department. They will make changes that include improved training for officers as well as a new "fitness for duty" standard.

But, more importantly, it will allow families to "begin rebuilding trust in the systems that failed to protect us." Verónica Luevanos, a mother who lost her daughter, Jailah, and her nephew, Jayce, during the shooting told AP:

For two long years, we have languished in pain and without any accountability from the law enforcement agencies and officers who allowed our families to be destroyed that day. This settlement reflects a first good-faith effort, particularly by the city of Uvalde, to begin rebuilding trust in the systems that failed to protect us.

Topics:

Recommendation

Comité Nacional Republicano.

Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, DC, locked down after arrival of suspicious package

Un tornado devasta la ciudad de Greenfield

Iowa: a tornado devastates the city of Greenfield and leaves several dead

Biden administration allows Cuban regime a privileged visit to Miami Airport security and sparks bipartisan outrage

Mattew Colangelo, uno de los fiscales del caso Trump en NY, recibió $12.0000 del Comité Nacional Demócrata por “consultoría política” / After Michael Cohen's testimony, Trump affirms that the whole world laughs at the 'weaponization' of the New York legal system

Trump's campaign team will sue the filmmakers of 'The Apprentice,' which premiered in Cannes

Establecimiento de Panera Bread situado en

Panera Bread faces new lawsuit over its Charged Lemonade

Mujeres miembro de la familia Presley, de distintas generaciones, posan en un evento. Al centro, Lisa Marie, Priscilla Presley y Riley Keough.

Elvis Presley's granddaughter Riley Keough stops sale of Graceland estate with lawsuit

El sheriff de Jacksonville, TK Waters

VIDEO: Austin Maddox, former Red Sox pitcher, arrested in child sex trafficking raid

¿Her? Scarlett Johansson denuncia a OpenAI por utilizar una voz muy “similar” a la suya para la IA ChatGPT

Her? Scarlett Johansson criticizes OpenAI for using a voice very 'similar' to hers for ChatGPT AI

General Martin Hospital (Wi

North Carolina: Closure of a hospital in rural town provokes backlash from residents against administrations