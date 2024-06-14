Society

Hunter Biden agrees to drop lawsuit against Rudy Giuliani

In an agreement filed by the parties’ legal representatives, the president's son withdraws his accusation against Donald Trump's former lawyer and attorney Robert Costello.

VERóNICA SILVERI PAZOS
June 14, 2024
Hunter Biden agreed to abandon a civil lawsuit he filed last year against Rudy Giuliani, Donald Trump's former lawyer and former mayor of New York, and against lawyer Robert Costello, Giuliani's former lawyer, for alleged computer breaches and accessing his personal data.

The agreement submitted by all three parties stipulates that the president's son agrees to drop the lawsuit and that each of those involved will pay their own legal fees. According to a court filing Thursday:

The filing of the deal comes two days after Biden was found guilty of three federal gun charges. He has not yet been sentenced. Joe Biden's son will also be tried in September of this year on separate charges linked to non-payment of taxes.

It also comes as Giuliani continues bankruptcy proceedings.

Hunter's lawsuit

The lawsuit dates back to September 2023 and is based on Giuliani alleged delivering Hunter's personal information from his laptop to The New York Post in 2020. The lawsuit stated:

The defendants are among those who have been primarily responsible for what has been described as the 'total annihilation' of Plaintiff's digital privacy.

At the time, Giuliani and Costello were charged with violating computer fraud and data access laws, alleging that they manipulated data on their "storage devices or platforms."

Hunter Biden's defense explained on that occasion that Giuliani "not only admitted but bragged about downloading data from Plaintiff’s ‘laptop’ (even though he only had a hard drive) onto his own computer; about using his own computer to access, tamper with and manipulate the downloaded data; and about maintaining multiple copies of the data for his and Defendant Costello’s personal use."

The lawsuit sought more than $75,000 in damages.

