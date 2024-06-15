Politics

Mike Johnson announces he will take Garland's contempt case to court, criticizes Biden's 'two-tiered system of justice'

The House speaker compares the DOJ's refusal to bring charges against the attorney general to the prison sentences for Bannon and Navarro for the same reason.

Montaje del speaker Mike Johnson y Merrick Garland.
(Cordon Press/AFP)
ISRAEL DURO
June 15, 2024
1 minute read

House Speaker Mike Johnson announced that he will "certify the contempt reports" of Biden administration Attorney General Merrick Garland to the U.S. Attorney of the District of Columbia following the Justice Department's refusal to file charges against him. Furthermore, the speaker claimed that Biden has created "a two-tiered system of justice" with different treatment for people for the same crime depending on their political leanings.

Republicans move to take the attorney general to court

In a post on X, Johnson announced that GOP will move to take Garland to court to answer for his actions, and once again demanded the audio recordings from special prosecutor Robert Hur's interviews with President Biden be released. The attorney general has refused to hand them over.

The House disagrees with the assertions in the letter from the Department of Justice, and as Speaker, I will be certifying the contempt reports to the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia. We will also move to enforce the subpoena of Attorney General Garland in federal court. It is sadly predictable that the Biden Administration’s Justice Department will not prosecute Garland for defying congressional subpoenas even though the department aggressively prosecuted Steve Bannon and Peter Navarro for the same thing. This is yet another example of the two-tiered system of justice brought to us by the Biden Administration.

In addition, Johnson recalled the cases of Steve Bannon and Peter Navarro, who were sentenced to prison for contempt of Congress. In fact, Navarro has already been behind bars for half of his four-month sentence, and Bannon is pending his appeal to the Supreme Court. For the moment, the judge determined July 1 as the date he must report to prison. According to the speaker, this is nothing more than "another example of the two-tiered system of justice brought to us by the Biden Administration."

Garland accuses GOP of using Congress as a 'partisan weapon'

After being held in contempt by Congress last week, Garland was "deeply disappointed" and accused Republicans of using "congressional authority" as a "partisan weapon" in a statement:

Topics:

Recommendation

Jamaal Bowman

Democratic civil war? Progressive Jamaal Bowman takes shots at Hillary Clinton for endorsing his pro-Israel opponent in the primaries

Trump celebra su cumpleaños 78 ante una gran multitud en Florida y promete poner “fin a la guerra de Joe Biden contra las criptomonedas”

Trump celebrates his 78th birthday in front of a large crowd in Florida and promises to “end Joe Biden's war on cryptocurrencies”

Joe Biden aplaude a Merrick Garland.

The Department of Justice will not prosecute Garland for contempt: 'It did not constitute a crime'

weapons

Supreme Court overturns Trump's ban on adding 'bump stocks' to certain semi-automatic firearms

Joe Biden

Joe Biden's ghostwriter acknowledges he deleted his recordings with the president before Special Counsel Hur could use them

Logan Paul llama “mártir” a Trump en una entretenida entrevista en la que hablaron de Ovnis, la IA, Elon Musk y Drake

Logan Paul calls Trump a “martyr” in an entertaining interview in which they talk about UFOs, AI, Elon Musk and Drake

Trump solidifica su ventaja frente a Haley ganando por paliza las primarias republicanas de Idaho y Misuri

Trump says his running mate was "probably" at meeting with congressional leaders

Former US President and 2024 presidential hopeful Donald Trump leaves after speaking at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) meeting on February 24, 2024, in National Harbor, Maryland. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP)

More tariffs, fewer taxes and a proposal to attract working voters: Results of the meeting between Trump and Republican legislators

Los demócratas siguen acosando al juez Clarence Thomas por su relación con el megadonante republicano Harlan Crow

Democrats continue to harass Justice Clarence Thomas over his relationship with Republican mega-donor Harlan Crow