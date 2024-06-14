Society

More rain arrives in South Florida after this week's flooding

Almost all flights destined for Miami airports had to be canceled or directed elsewhere due to the heavy rain that has fallen since Wednesday.

Lluvias e inundaciones en Florida
(AFP)
JUAN PEñA
June 14, 2024
A new storm front that will bring rain is about to reach South Florida. Starting this Friday and over the course of the weekend, more rain will hit the southern part of the state and will aggravate the flooding from recent days.

This Friday, nearly 7 million Floridians are located in areas with flooding ranging from severe to minor. It has affected the metropolitan areas of Miami, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, Fort Myers and Naples.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), there is a moderate risk of flash floods in new areas of the southern tip of the Florida peninsula. An additional 2-5 inches of rain could fall, marking the fourth consecutive day of flooding concerns.

The Miami to Fort Lauderdale corridor remains very vulnerable to flash flooding. It could take as little as 0.25 inches of rain in just one hour to trigger new flooding as the ground is still highly saturated with little time for the water to recede.

The rain that has hit the state since last Wednesday forced Governor Ron DeSantis to declare a state of emergency to meet the needs of Floridians. In addition to the material damage, almost all flights that were scheduled to depart and land in the south of the state had to be canceled or diverted to other airports.

