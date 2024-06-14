Society

Alleged jihadist detained with arsenal of weapons in NYC held without bail

Judd Sanson, 29, will appear in court next Monday. Authorities explained that he had everything ready to carry out an attack.

June 14, 2024
Judd Sanson, 2, was a few blocks from La Guardia International Airport when he was arrested by police. Now, the judge has ordered his detention without bail after an arsenal of weapons was found in his truck. Sanson is presumed to be a jihadist and had everything ready for an attack.

"In all, the prosecutor said nearly a dozen weapons, an NYPD bullet-proof vest and 179 rounds of ammunition were found inside the black Ford Explorer. He also said investigators found a 'disturbing photo' on Sanson’s Facebook page but did not elaborate," the New York Post explained.

The young man will appear in court next Monday. Although he said he lived in Jamaica and was visiting an uncle, authorities verified that Sanson has addresses in Tennessee and Maryland, but lives with his father in the Hollis section of Queens. In addition, it was learned that he has a 1-year-old daughter.

In that sense, the New York Post explained that "cops executed a search warrant at his father’s apartment and were in and out of the Jamaica Avenue building on Thursday, with prosecutors saying they found a Glock holding case inside."

