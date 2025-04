Una rata gigante recibe el Guinness por su detección de minas antipersonales en Camboya

Meet #Ronin, APOPO’s record-breaking rat. He holds a Guinness World Record title for the most landmines detected by a rat. Support Ronin’s mission.



Adopt a HeroRAT: https://t.co/Ch9LjXwaq7#MineAwarenessDay #WorldRatDay #SavingLives #GuinnessWorldRecord #APOPO pic.twitter.com/B1UBcolt2J