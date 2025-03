Trump anuncia la creación de una reserva estratégica de criptomonedas

🚨🇺🇸TRUMP: BTC AND ETH WILL BE AT THE HEART OF THE U.S. CRYPTO RESERVE



“And, obviously, BTC and ETH, as other valuable Cryptocurrencies, will be at the heart of the Reserve. I also love Bitcoin and Ethereum!”



Source: Truth Social https://t.co/vgtf4QyWcp pic.twitter.com/uw67NZb6IO