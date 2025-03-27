Trump appoints famed media critic as new ambassador to South Africa

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 27 de marzo, 2025

The president of the United States, Donald Trump, announced via his Truth Social account that Brent Bozell will serve as the country’s new ambassador to South Africa—a role that political analysts consider highly significant in the current administration, especially given recent tensions between the White House and Pretoria. "I am pleased to announce that Brent Bozell will be our next United States Ambassador to South Africa. Brent is the Founder of the Media Research Center, which has exposed Fake News hypocrites for many years. Brent brings fearless tenacity, extraordinary experience, and vast knowledge to a Nation that desperately needs it. Congratulations Brent!", the Republican leader wrote.

Bozell, a prominent media critic, has spent the past several years not only denouncing many of the "woke" policies promoted by Democrats during former U.S. President Joe Biden's administration but also criticizing actions taken by the South African government against the country’s white population—measures that some right-wing figures have condemned as clear and violent discrimination. If confirmed by the Senate, Bozell would assume the role following the White House’s decision to expel South Africa’s ambassador to the United States, Ebrahim Rasool.

Controversy over Bozell

According to various media reports, Bozell’s appointment has sparked significant controversy in Washington, D.C., as his son was among the nearly 1,600 individuals convicted and sentenced for participating in the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot following Donald Trump’s election loss to Democratic candidate Joe Biden. However, the young man was officially pardoned by Republican leadership shortly after taking office in January.

Since Rasool’s removal, relations between the U.S. and South African governments have significantly deteriorated, with tensions escalating to the point that Trump cut financial aid to the country. The primary sources of conflict have been South Africa’s decision to accuse Israel of genocide at the International Court of Justice and its controversial land policies, which some critics view as discriminatory against the white population.