Trump threatens Iran after latest Houthi attack on US warship

Published by Israel Duro 18 de marzo, 2025

The escalation of attacks between the U.S. and Yemen's Houthi rebels continued with the third missile launch in less than 48 hours against American warships by Iran's proxies. The Pentagon downplayed the damage caused by the terrorists, and Donald Trump warned Tehran that it will be "held responsible" for any aggression by its allies and must "suffer the consequences."

The latest attack took place on Tuesday, following the first reported attacks on U.S. military ships on Sunday and Monday in retaliation for bombing raids on terrorist-held territory in Yemen.

Houthis launch third attack in 48 hours against US military ships

According to a message from Iran's proxies on Telegram reported by AFP, their forces launched a "missile and drone" attack against the Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier in the northern Red Sea.

However, the significance and damage caused by the aggression was downplayed by the Pentagon. A U.S. Defense official noted that the Houthis "continue to communicate lies and disinformation." The pro-Iranian group is "well known for making false statements that minimize our attacks and exaggerate the success of theirs," he added.

Trump: 'Any further attacks or retaliation by the Houthis will be met with great force'

Despite the ineffectiveness of the attacks, Trump raised his voice to warn the Houthis and, especially their sponsor, the Iranian Regime. He said they will "suffer the consequences" of further attacks by Yemeni rebels.

In a statement shared on Truth Social, and after stressing that it is Iran that is truly responsible for the aggression, the president warned the terrorists' leaders that "any further attack or retaliation by the 'Houthis' will be met with great force, and there is no guarantee that that force will stop there."

Trump takes aim at Iran: 'They’re dictating every move'

Trump went on to claim the whole operation is orchestrated and controlled by Iran, despite Tehran's desire to play the "innocent victim" of unscrupulous terrorists it has lost control of.

"Iran has played 'the innocent victim' of rogue terrorists from which they’ve lost control, but they haven’t lost control. They’re dictating every move, giving them the weapons, supplying them with money and highly sophisticated Military equipment, and even, so-called, 'Intelligence.'"

Iran will 'suffer the consequences, and those consequences will be dire!'

Thus, Trump directly warned Iran that "every shot fired by the Houthis will be looked upon, from this point forward, as being a shot fired from the weapons and leadership of IRAN, and IRAN will be held responsible, and suffer the consequences, and those consequences will be dire!"