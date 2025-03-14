Putin calls for the surrender of Ukrainian troops in Kursk

Published by Alejandro Baños 14 de marzo, 2025

Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that he is willing to spare the lives of Ukrainian soldiers fighting in the Kursk region—at the request of the United States—provided they surrender their weapons.

"If they surrender their weapons and surrender, they will be guaranteed life and dignified treatment in accordance with the norms of international law and the laws of the Russian Federation," Putin said during a press conference, referring to the Ukrainian Army.

"At the same time, we understand President Trump's call for humanitarian considerations in relation to these soldiers," he added.

Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump urged his Russian counterpart not to take the lives of Ukrainian soldiers, describing their situations as "very bad and vulnerable."

"We had very good and productive discussions with President Vladimir Putin of Russia yesterday, and there is a very good chance that this horrible, bloody war can finally come to an end — But, at this very moment, thousands of Ukrainian troops are completely surrounded by the Russian military, and in a very bad and vulnerable position. I have strongly requested to President Putin that their lives be spared. This would be a horrible massacre, one not seen since World War II," Trump posted on Truth Social.

Zelensky admits the poor state of his troops in Kursk

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky admitted during a media appearance that troops fighting in the Kursk region are in a "very difficult" situation, while the border in the Donbas region has been stabilized.