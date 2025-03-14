Trump asks Putin to 'spare the lives' of Ukrainian soldiers on the front line

Published by Virginia Martínez 14 de marzo, 2025

President Donald Trump on Friday called on his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to spare the lives of "thousands of Ukrainian troops" on the front lines.

"AT THIS VERY MOMENT, THOUSANDS OF UKRAINIAN TROOPS ARE COMPLETELY SURROUNDED BY THE RUSSIAN MILITARY, AND IN A VERY BAD AND VULNERABLE POSITION. I have strongly requested to President Putin that their lives be spared," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The U.S. president mentioned "very good and productive discussions" with Putin on Thursday, without specifying whether they spoke by phone or through emissaries.

"There is a very good chance that this horrible, bloody war can finally come to an end," he added.

Steve Witkoff, Donald Trump's special envoy, arrived Thursday in Moscow to present the American plan for a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine to the Russians.

On Friday, the Russian military claimed to have recaptured the town of Goncharovka in Russia's Kursk region, the latest example of Moscow's rapid advance into an area occupied by Ukrainian forces since mid-2024. Kiev has yet to comment.