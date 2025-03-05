Greenland's premier addresses Trump ahead of election: "We are not for sale"

Published by Juan Peña Verified by 5 de marzo, 2025

Greenland is holding a general election next Tuesday that is heavily marked by the shadow of Donald Trump. The president assured on several occasions, and repeated it this Tuesday in his speech in front of Congress, that he is interested in acquiring the Arctic island, an autonomous territory of Denmark.

In this sense, Greenlandic and Danish authorities again expressed their refusal to the intentions of the White House to acquire and annex the island. The current premier of Greenland made a statement to this effect.

"We want to be neither American nor Danish, we are Greenlanders. The Americans and their president must understand that," Greenland's premier Mute Egede replied to him. "We are not for sale and they cannot just take us," Egede wrote on his account on the social networking site Facebook.

Geostrategy in the Arctic President Donald Trump reiterated Tuesday that he wants Greenland to be "one way or another" owned by the United States, while promising the people of that Danish self-governing territory that he will keep them "safe."



"We really need it for international global security, and I think we're going to get it. One way or another we're going to get it," he said. "Together, we will take Greenland to levels they never thought possible before," he added.



In addition to the Pacific Ocean, the Arctic is also one of the global arenas where major powers have set their sights. Investments and missions in the region by the United States—and especially Russia—are increasingly on the rise.

The Greenland Parliament, concerned about possible foreign interference in the elections, passed a law on Tuesday, February 4, prohibiting political parties from receiving anonymous or foreign donations.