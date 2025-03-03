Iran's vice-president resigns after receiving "horrible threats"

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 3 de marzo, 2025

Mohamad Javad Zarif, Iran's vice president for strategic affairs, submitted his resignation on Monday after accepting the request of the head of the judiciary.

Although the specific reason for his departure did not transcend, his resignation appears to stem from the "slander, fabrications and horrible threats" he and his family members have received.

"During the past six months, I have faced insults, fabrications and horrible threats against me and my family and have gone through the most bitter period of my 40 years of service. To avoid further pressure on the government, the head of the judiciary recommended that I resign and I immediately accepted," Zarif wrote on social media. A statement picked up by AFP.

The regime's news agency Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), reported that Zarif's "resignation letter" was already received by Iran's president, Masoud Pezeshkian, who for the moment did not respond.

This is the second time Zarif has announced his departure in less than a year. In August 2024, the president resigned, justifying his resignation by pressure on his children to renounce their U.S. citizenship. However, he returned to his post a few days later.

Before serving as vice president for strategic affairs, Zarif held the post of Iranian foreign minister from 2013 to 2021, being one of the authors of the agreement on the Iranian nuclear program, signed in 2015 between Iran and several powers, including the United States.