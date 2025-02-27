Panama Canal: Attorney general's office looks to rule contract with Hong Kong-based company 'unconstitutional'

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 27 de febrero, 2025

At a time when Donald Trump wants to regain control of the Panama Canal, claiming that it is under the influence of China, Panamanian Attorney General Luis Carlos Gomez, requested that a court annul the concession given to a company owned by a Hong Kong billionaire, called Panama Ports Company, to operate in two ports near the waterway for being "unconstitutional."

Gomez issued a statement, which was accessed by AFP, requesting the cancellation the contract for being "illegal," assuring that it violates 15 articles of the Panamanian Constitution.

According to the attorney general, the deal allows "unduly transferring private rights of the Panamanian State, affecting the social interest and the public interest," in addition to "affecting free competition" and evading taxes.

Gomez's lawsuit seeks the annulment of the contract that allows Panama Ports Company to operate the ports of Balboa and Cristobal, at the Pacific and Atlantic entrances of the maritime route, respectively.

This comes at a time when, under the argument that the canal is controlled by China, Trump has announced that he wishes to "retake" the waterway, built by the United States and inaugurated in 1914. The canal was handed over to Panama 25 years ago.

The United States and China are the two main users of the route, through which 5% of the world's maritime trade passes.