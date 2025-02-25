Published by Leandro Fleischer Verified by 25 de febrero, 2025

The BBC announced it launched an internal investigation after it was revealed that a cameraman who worked on the British broadcaster's controversial documentary "Gaza: How to Survive a War Zone", celebrated the October 7 massacre and that the main protagonist is the son of a senior leader of the terrorist group Hamas.

The cameraman is Hatem Rawagh, who after the brutal terrorist attack perpetrated by Hamas in 2023, shared posts on the social network X celebrating the indiscriminate killing and kidnapping of people in southern Israel.

In one post he disseminated the video of a Hamas terrorist murdering an Israeli soldier accompanied by a message inviting people to watch the footage "a million times."

In another post he compared the massacre perpetrated by Hamas to the 1973 Yom Kippur war, when Egypt and Syria attacked Israel, with a message that read, "Whoever missed October 6 in Egypt... October 7 is happening in Palestine."

Rawaj also released footage of celebrations at the Omari Grand Mosque in Gaza in April 2023, following an attack in which a Palestinian terrorist left an Italian tourist dead and seven others injured after intentionally running them over with a car in Tel Aviv. In the post, the cameraman said: "Festive atmosphere at the Omari Mosque in Gaza at the moment the news of the attack in Tel Aviv arrived."

The BBC, a Hamas propaganda platform?



In addition, as mentioned, it was discovered that the documentary starred Abdullah al-Yazouri, the 14-year-old son of Ayman al-Yazouri, deputy minister of agriculture in the Hamas government.

The family tie between the two was concealed by the BBC when it released the documentary recently.

It was later discovered that a girl who also appears in the production is the daughter of a former captain in the Hamas police force.

In addition, the documentary was criticized for carrying out pro-Hamas propaganda because, among other things, it features a child posing with members of the Palestinian terrorist group.

Did the BBC pay Hamas?

The controversy deepened Monday after it emerged that the BBC spent £400,000 to make the film.

Danny Cohen, former director of television at the BBC, urged the British broadcaster to account to the public for the money spent on the documentary.

The British newspaper Daily Mail indicated that this comes after Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch demanded to know whether money from license fees was handed over to Hamas terrorists during the making of the film.

In this regard, Cohen stated, "£400,000 is a lot of licence-fee payers' money... They should be transparently told where their money went and whether any of it reached the hands of Hamas."

BBC removed the documentary



Despite the controversies, the BBC initially kept the documentary online, although it added a warning at the beginning of the production stating that it was an "invaluable testament" to the experiences of Palestinians in the war.

However, after harsh criticism was received and 45 prominent Jewish figures in television, media and film demanded the documentary's removal, the BBC issued an official apology and temporarily removed it from the iPlayer platform announcing that it will conduct a review of the film with Hoyo Films, the film's production company.