US embassy in DR Congo suffers attack amid chaos following Goma siege

An angry mob has attacked and set fire to parts of the U.S. embassy building in Kinshasa, capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo. According to reports, large groups of individuals spurred by anti-Western sentiments have also attacked other diplomatic delegation headquarters.

According to AFP sources, along with that of the United States, the embassies of Rwanda, France and Belgium have also been attacked by these groups of armed civilians. Protesters accuse the U.S. of supporting the M23 rebels.

The attacks come after fighting between M23 rebels and Congolese forces led this weekend to the insurgents' seizure of the eastern city of Goma. This was carried out, according to local sources and denounced by the Congolese government, with the support of Rwandan military.

In some videos circulating on social media verified by analysts with specialized knowledge of the situation of the country, it can be seen how large groups of civilians are concentrated in the surroundings of the diplomatic delegations. Columns of smoke can be seen rising from these locations.

The United States cancelled its consular activity in the Democratic Republic of the Congo on the 26th. This Monday, the State Department released a statement about a call between Secretary Marco Rubio and Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi.

According to the memo, Rubio condemned the assault on Goma by the M23, reaffirmed U.S. respect for the sovereignty of the DRC and "agreed" with Tshisekedi on "the importance of advancing the Luanda Process and the efforts of Angolan President João Lourenço" to resume talks between the DRC and Rwanda as soon as possible.

On Tuesday, France denounced the "unacceptable" attacks against its embassy. "The French embassy in Kinshasa was attacked this morning by demonstrators, who set a fire that is now under control. These attacks are unacceptable," French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot wrote on X.