Published by Leandro Fleischer Verified by 10 de febrero, 2025

The United Nations (UN) announced on Monday the suspension of its humanitarian activities in Saada province, Yemen, a stronghold of the Huthi rebels - the Iranian-backed Islamic terrorists in the Arab country - due to the kidnapping of several workers of the international organization.

Eight UN employees were kidnapped at the end of January, six of whom were in Saada, near the border with Saudi Arabia.

It should be noted that since last June, Houthi terrorists have kidnapped dozens of UN employees, workers of various humanitarian organizations and former members of the US embassy in Sana'a, the capital of Yemen, which closed its doors in 2015.

According to Reuters agency, 24 UN employees are being held by the Houthis.

The terrorists accused the victims of their abductions of being part of a US-Israeli spy ring, a claim rejected by the UN.

Last month, the United Nations banned its staff from traveling to Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen. In addition, Antonio Guterres, secretary general of the international organization, demanded at the end of January the release of the abductees.

The UN justified its decision



Farhan Haq, deputy spokesman for António Guterres, said, "this extraordinary and temporary measure seeks to balance the imperative to stay and deliver with the need to have the safety and security of the UN personnel and its partners guaranteed." He added: "Such guarantees are ultimately required to ensure the effectiveness and sustainability of our efforts."

Haq further stated that, "this pause is to give time to the de facto authorities and the United Nations to arrange the release of arbitrarily detained UN personnel and ensure that the necessary conditions are in place to deliver critical humanitarian support."

One of the world's most serious humanitarian crises



The Houthis managed to seize control of Sana'a and large parts of northern Yemen during the civil war that erupted in 2014 between Iranian-backed terrorists and Yemeni government forces, which is recognized by the UN and the international community.

The humanitarian crisis in Yemen is one of the most severe in the world. It is estimated that more than 150,000 people, including combatants and civilians, have died as a result of the conflict.

Furthermore, since the outbreak of the war, the Houthis have kidnapped thousands of people.