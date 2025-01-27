27 de enero, 2025

Antonio Guterres, secretary general of the U.N., demanded the release of staff members of the organization he leads who were kidnapped by the Houthis, the Iranian-backed radical Islamists in Yemen.

Last June, the Houthis detained 13 U.N. staff members, whom they accused of being part of "a U.S.-Israeli spy ring" operating under the cover of humanitarian organizations.

"I demand the immediate & unconditional release of the 7 UN colleagues arbitrarily detained by the Houthis in Yemen this week, as well as those previously detained & held," Guterres said.

"UN personnel & partners must not be targeted, arrested or detained while carrying out their duties," he added.

Guterres' paradox



Well, well! What a paradox Guterres has fallen into.

After the Oct. 7 massacre, Guterres defended the brutal attack that left more than 1,200 people dead and 251 kidnapped, and in which there was no shortage of rapes, dismemberments, murders of entire families, babies set on fire and beheaded, etc.

"It is important to also recognize the attacks by Hamas did not happen in a vacuum," the bureaucrat said at the time.

"The Palestinian people have been subjected to 56 years of suffocating occupation. They have seen their land steadily devoured by settlements and plagued by violence; their economy stifled; their people displaced and their homes demolished. Their hopes for a political solution to their plight have been vanishing," Guterres continued in his effort to justify the worst massacre against Jews since the Holocaust, and just as in the time of the Nazi genocide, there were also non-Jewish victims, whom this despicable bureaucrat also despises, redundancy notwithstanding.

It matters little to this criminal that Israel withdrew from the Gaza Strip in 2005 trying to reach a peace agreement, which the Palestinians, as expected, used to attack the Jewish state with even more force. This is because the conflict has never been over territory, but over the genocidal ideas of corrupt fanatics who indoctrinate their population in hatred and maintain them in misery in order to inject them with a strong contempt for life, even their own.

"The grievances of the Palestinian people cannot justify the appalling attacks by Hamas. And those appalling attacks cannot justify the collective punishment of the Palestinian people," Guterres said on that occasion, in a failed attempt to show some humanity with a small, almost imperceptible criticism of Hamas. The terrorist group has the support not only of the U.N. leader himself, but also of a large part of the Palestinian population, which would not hesitate for a millisecond to perpetrate a genocide like the one that occurred during World War II. And in these times, when the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz is being commemorated, it is worth making this clarification.

But going back to the U.N. personnel kidnapped by the Houthis, we could paraphrase Guterres by stating that "it did not happen in a vacuum," that the Yemeni people were subjected to a "suffocating occupation" by the "infidels" of the United Nations and that hopes for a "political solution to their plight," i.e., the death of all the invading infidels "have been fading."

However, we won't, because, in contrast to Guterres, good people have that thing called humanity and empathy.

Guterres must remain at the helm of the UN



However, Guterres should not resign, as many are demanding.

Guterres should remain in office, after all, as a nefarious being like him is fit for a nefarious organization like the United Nations, where one usually looks the other way at the crimes committed by the most bloodthirsty tyrannies in the world, but takes it upon himself to condemn the freest country in the Middle East and one of the freest on the planet. One can expect nothing less from an organization in which authoritarian and bloodthirsty regimes such as Cuba, Iran, China, Russia, etc., dare to preach morality to the world.