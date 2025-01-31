Lula threatens Trump with retaliation if US imposes tariffs on Brazil

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 30 de enero, 2025

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva threatened to retaliate against the United States if the Donald Trump administration imposes additional tariffs on Brazilian products.

Since his return to power on January 20, Trump has considered applying tariffs to numerous countries to strengthen the U.S. economy and promote more equitable trade conditions. His future Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick has indicated that tariffs will be a tool to "create reciprocity, fairness and respect."

However, Lula responded with a confrontational stance, warning that Brazil will respond in kind. "If you impose tariffs on Brazilian products, there will be reciprocity in Brazil when it comes to taxing products imported from the United States," he declared at a press conference in Brasilia.

The Brazilian president, who supported Democrat Kamala Harris in the U.S. elections, insisted on the importance of respect between nations but at the same time criticized the Trump administration. "He has been elected to govern the United States. The other presidents have been elected to lead their countries," he said, in a message that seemed to question Washington's foreign policy.

Criticism of Trump as he downplays diplomatic contact

Lula also lashed out at key Trump decisions on international policy, such as the U.S. exit from the Paris Agreement and the World Health Organization (WHO). "Obviously I think that issue of exiting the Paris Agreement, of not collaborating with WHO funding is a regression to civilization," he said.

Despite the importance of Brazil's relationship with the United States, the Brazilian leader minimized the need for contact with Trump. When asked about a possible conversation with his U.S. counterpart, he assured that neither side was interested. "Those conversations only happen when there is interest, when there is something to discuss," he said, adding that he had already sent a letter congratulating Trump on his victory.