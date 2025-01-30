Hamas releases Agam Berger after 482 days in captivity

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 30 de enero, 2025

The Israel Defense Forces confirmed the release of Israeli soldier Agam Berger. Photos show the young woman, dressed in military fatigues, being handed over by the terrorists to International Committee of the Red Cross officials.

Gadi Moses and Arbel Yehud are also expected to be released. AFP reported that both are to be handed over to the International Committee of the Red Cross in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis as part of the ceasefire agreement.

Authorities explained that Berger will be taken to a facility to receive a medical evaluation before being reunited with her parents for the first time after 482 days in captivity by the terrorist group.

"An Israeli hostage has just been transferred to IDF and Shabak forces in Gaza. On her return to Israeli territory, she will have an initial medical evaluation. IDF commanders and soldiers greet and embrace the hostages returning home," the IDF wrote on its X account.

The Times of Israel reported that Berger is an IDF guard soldier who was kidnapped by Hamas terrorists at the Nahal Oz post during the October 7, 2023 attack.

Meanwhile, the prime minister's office reaffirmed the government's commitment that all hostages and missing persons will be returned to Israel.