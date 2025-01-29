Ahmed al-Sharaa proclaims himself president of Syria

Published by Leandro Fleischer Verified by 29 de enero, 2025

The leader of Syria, Ahmed al-Sharaa, who is at the head of the radical Islamist movement Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, which started the fighting that led to the overthrow of the regime of Bashar al-Asad last December, has been officially named as the country's president, Syrian state news agency SANA reported.

As reported by the Syrian media outlet, al-Sharaa will reportedly serve as Syria's president for the transitional period declared by the authorities after taking power.

SANA further stated that Assad's Army will be disbanded and a new one will be formed.

All "military, revolutionary, political and civilian" organizations will also be dissolved, the Syrian agency said, referring to the militias that overthrew Assad, which will be integrated "into state institutions."

Furthermore, for the duration of the transition period, the Syrian leadership indicated that a interim parliament will be created, adding that a new Constitution will be established after the end of the transition period.

Despite the announcements, which are intended to show a turn toward moderation and respect for institutions, al-Shaara recently stated that no elections could be held for the next seven years.

"We have broken the chains of the Assad regime"

Earlier, the Syrian leader delivered a speech in which he said, "We have broken the chains of the Assad regime and the Syrian sun has risen. The victory was achieved without destruction and bloodshed. Today, Syria needs determination to be rebuilt and developed. The task is hard and the responsibility is great."

Al-Shaara also stated that his objectives are to "fill the power vacuum, maintain civil peace, build state institutions, develop an economic structure and restore Syria's international and regional status."