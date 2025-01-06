Washington plans to ease restrictions on humanitarian aid in Syria while keeping sanctions in place

Children who fled the area of fighting between pro-Turkish and Kurdish forces light a small bonfire in Aleppo, Syria. Delil Souleiman / AFP .

Published by Leandro Fleischer Verified by 6 de enero, 2025

The United States plans to ease restrictions on humanitarian aid and essential services to Syria while maintaining its strict sanctions regime, the Reuters news agency reported, citing sources close to the matter. The measure is expected to be announced soon.

The decision, which the sources said is already approved by the Biden Administration, seeks to send a message of Washington's good will toward the government led by the radical Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) after the fall of the regime of Bashar al-Assad last December.

Through this measure, the US will issue waivers to organizations and companies that provide water, electricity and humanitarian supplies to Syria in order to improve living conditions for the citizens of that country, as Washington will seek to continue to maintain its influence.

Although Ahmed al-Sharaa, Syria's de facto leader, has tried to change the extremist image of HTS and himself to a more moderate one, this Islamist group is still designated as a terrorist organization by Washington.