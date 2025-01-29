Ecuador: Noboa announces measures to stand up to Maduro's dictatorship

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 29 de enero, 2025

Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa announced three new measures against Nicolás Maduro's dictatorship after presenting Venezuelan opposition leader Edmundo González Urrutia with the National Order of Merit.

Specifically, the three measures promoted by Noboa are: to designate the criminal gang Tren de Aragua as a terrorist group; to sell up to 250,000 barrels of oil daily to countries that, at present, buy from Venezuela; and to sign an agreement with González Urrutia's team to "share data and fight against drug trafficking, illegal mining, and human trafficking."

Regarding crude oil, Ecuador's objective is to "stop the funding of a dictatorial regime."

"These decisions are just the beginning to recover what senseless polarization has sought to take away from us," concluded the Ecuadorian president.