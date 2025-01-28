US backs Israel's decision to break off all contact with UNRWA

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 28 de enero, 2025

The Trump administration reported that it supports the Israeli government's decision to cut off all contact with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

During a briefing, Dorothy Shae, acting ambassador to the United Nations (UN), claimed that the United States respects "Israel’s sovereign decision to close UNRWA’s offices in Jerusalem on January 30." The representative added that the agency "has been tainted and its credibility questioned due to the terrorist ties to Hamas that UNRWA staff had that were exposed as a result of Hamas’ October 7 attack."

In addition, Shae said the government "is strongly committed to implementing the ceasefire agreement" so that Israelis held hostage by the terrorist group "can return home."

During the same session, Israeli ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, announced that Israel would sever all ties with UNRWA starting January 30. In remarks reported by AFP, he clarified that the move was "not a political decision" but rather "a necessary decision."

The UN, through UNRWA Director Philippe Lazzarini, defended the agency, stating that it has faced "an unrelenting attack" that "jeopardizes the lives and future of Palestinians in the occupied Palestinian territory."

In October 2024, the Knesset (Israel's parliament) overwhelmingly approved a measure banning UNRWA from entering and working on Israeli soil. The decision passed with 92 lawmakers in favor and only 10 opposed.