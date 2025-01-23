Trump administration recognizes Edmundo Gonzalez as the 'legitimate president' of Venezuela, according to Department of State spokeswoman

Published by Orlando Avendaño Verified by 22 de enero, 2025

On the afternoon of January 22, on Marco Rubio's second day as secretary of state, he held a virtual meeting with Venezuela's president-elect, Edmundo González, and opposition leader, María Corina Machado.

"Today, less than 24 hours after taking office, we held an important meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio," President Gonzalez said from his X account.

María Corina Machado, the opposition leader, posted a similar message and a screenshot of the virtual meeting between the three.

But the most important thing came later. In a press release, Department of State spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said that "Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with the legitimate president of Venezuela, Edmundo González, and opposition leader María Corina Machado."

Although both Rubio and Trump had already called González the "elected president of Venezuela" - indeed, Trump did so as recently as Jan. 9, just as the regime briefly kidnaped leader Machado - this is the first time a high-level official in the new administration has referred to the Venezuelan in this way.

"Secretary Rubio reaffirmed U.S. support for the restoration of democracy in Venezuela, as well as for the unconditional and immediate release of all political prisoners, consistent with the peaceful democratic aspirations of the Venezuelan people," the statement concluded.