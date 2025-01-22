Spaniard kidnapped in the Sahara desert released: ‘I will need a few days to be able to regain a state of calm’

Published by Santiago Ospital Verified by 22 de enero, 2025

The Spaniard kidnapped last week in southern Algeria is finally free. His release was announced by Tuareg rebels from northern Mali on Tuesday. Identified as Joaquin Navarro, he arrived at the Algerian military base of Boufarik the evening of that same day.

"I am very happy to be here," Navarro said already from freedom Wednesday. After thanking the Algerian authorities for their mediation, he said he was still "in a state of shock." "I will need a few days to be able to regain a state of calm and tranquility, I really need it."

The Algerian Defense Ministry had specified in a statement that Navarro was kidnapped on Jan. 14 near the Algeria-Mali border by an "armed gang composed of five individuals, while he was on a tourist visit."