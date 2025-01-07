Maduro's tyranny kidnapped the son-in-law of the president-elect of Venezuela in Caracas

Published by Orlando Avendaño Verified by 7 de enero, 2025

Early this afternoon the president-elect of Venezuela, Edmundo González Urrutia, announced on his X account that his son-in-law, Rafael Tudares, was kidnapped in Caracas by Nicolás Maduro’s regime.

"This morning my son-in-law Rafael Tudares was kidnapped. Rafael was on his way to the school of my 7 and 6 year old grandchildren, in Caracas, to drop them off for the start of classes, and he was intercepted by hooded men, dressed in black, they snatched him in a gold colored van, license plate AA54E2C and took him away,” said Gonzalez.

He added that, at the time of the report, Tudares was still missing.

The situation in Venezuela is at unprecedented levels. This Friday, January 10, the winner of the July 28 presidential elections is scheduled to be sworn in. According to evidence, Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia should be that person. However, Nicolás Maduro has clung to power, using all the repressive apparatus of the state. Today Venezuela is completely militarized.

Although he is in exile, Edmundo Gonzalez has insistently stated that he will travel to Venezuela to be sworn in on January 10 but has not clarified how he will enter the country. There is an arrest warrant out for Gonzalez that includes a reward of $100,000.

Diosdado Cabello, Chavismo's number two, has already said that Edmundo González will not be allowed to enter Venezuela and if he sets foot in the country, he will be arrested.

The former president of Colombia, Andrés Pastrana, said this week that he plans to accompany González to Venezuela along with eight other former presidents of the region. Diosdado Cabello and Jorge Rodríguez, the president of the chavista Assembly, said that any former president who enters Venezuela will also be sent to jail.

Edmundo Gonzalez reported the kidnapping of his son-in-law while in a meeting with several congressmen in the United States including House Speaker Mike Johnson.

Gonzalez arrived in the United States this Sunday for an intense agenda of meetings. Just yesterday he was welcomed to the White House by President Joe Biden. He also met with Trump's next White House National Security Advisor, Michael Waltz.