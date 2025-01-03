Maduro offers $100,000 reward for the capture of Venezuela's president-elect Edmundo González Urrutia

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 2 de enero, 2025

Venezuela's Scientific, Criminal and Criminalistic Investigations Corps (CICPC), which is under Nicolas Maduro's regime, announced a $100,000 reward for information leading to the capture of president-elect Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, who is currently in exile in Spain.

The announcement, disseminated through the social network X and the official Instagram account of the CICPC, accuses Gonzalez of crimes such as conspiracy, money laundering, association to commit crimes and disobedience of laws. It also urges anyone who knows his whereabouts to report him to the Public Prosecutor's Office.

Persecution in a critical political context

The measure comes a few days before January 10, when Gonzalez promised to return to Venezuela to assume the presidency. The results of the July 28 elections support this.

Several actors have pointed out the reward and the arrest warrant issued in September as a strategy of political persecution. The mayor of Medellin, Colombia, Fico Gutierrez, criticized the action: "Dictator Maduro issues arrest warrant against the real winner of the elections in Venezuela, President-elect Edmundo Gonzalez. Absolute rejection. It is a new blow to democracy."

A defiant return

From Madrid, Gonzalez Urrutia has reiterated his intention to return to Caracas on January 10 to take office despite growing tensions. In an interview with EFE, he assured: "The plans are to return to Caracas on January 10 and take office on that day."

The regime has intensified its efforts to stop his return. Venezuela's Attorney General, Tarek William Saab, pointed out that Gonzalez, having accepted asylum in Spain, would be violating its terms if he left that country. "He has to remain in that country. He cannot leave Spain because he would be violating that asylum," Saab maintained.

Latin American tour

Before his return to Venezuela, Gonzalez will begin a tour of Latin America, starting with Argentina. According to a statement released on social media, the president-elect will visit with Argentinean President Javier Milei on January 4. This visit is part of his efforts to consolidate international support against the Maduro regime.