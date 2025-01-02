Israeli soldiers during the operation on an Iranian facility in Syria. Israel Defense Forces / AFP .

Published by Leandro Fleischer Verified by 2 de enero, 2025

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) revealed details Thursday of an impressive operation, carried out in the Masjaf region of western Syria last September, during which they destroyed an underground precision missile production site funded by Iran.

For years, the Directorate of Military Intelligence, known as AMAN, performed intelligence gathering and monitoring tasks, so it discovered the strategic importance of the site and months before the operation began planning to destroy the target, which was used to arm terrorist groups, such as Hezbollah in Lebanon, among others, in order to attack Israel.

What the operation was like



IDF fighters landed in the area using helicopters and with the support of fighter jets and military ships.

During the operation, Israeli forces gained access to critical machinery for the production of precision missiles, such as a planetary mixer, numerous warfare equipment and intelligence documents, which were moved for analysis.

DECLASSIFIED: In September 2024, before the fall of the Assad Regime, our soldiers conducted an undercover operation to dismantle an Iranian-funded underground precision missile production site in Syria.



Watch exclusive footage from this historic moment. pic.twitter.com/s0bTDNwx77 — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) January 2, 2025

The fighters completely destroyed the complex and returned safely to Israeli territory.

The IDF warned that it will continue to operate "with various tactics and methods, using cunning and professionalism, to neutralize threats directed against the citizens of the State of Israel."