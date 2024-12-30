Video: Diosdado Cabello on the front line – Venezuela's 'defender' exposes his military weakness

Published by Virginia Martínez Verified by 30 de diciembre, 2024

During the inauguration of the Specialization Complex for Special Forces, Diosdado Cabello, Minister of the Interior and Justice and one of the most radical leaders of Chavismo, emphasized the training of 20,000 men and women “ready to do anything to defend” Venezuela. However, despite his status as a retired lieutenant, his evident lack of proficiency with military weapons caused concern. His comments, along with his lack of skill, were broadcast on a state-run channel, sparking widespread discussion on social media.

Amid Venezuela's ongoing political and social crisis, Nicolás Maduro's regime continues to issue warnings to those demanding that officials respect the results of the July 28 elections, in which Edmundo González was elected president.