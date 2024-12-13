Published by Leandro Fleischer Verified by 13 de diciembre, 2024

A group of members of the Druze community from Syria asked to be annexed to Israel in the wake of the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime, fearing possible attacks by radical Islamist organizations.

A video released on social media shows a meeting held by Druze members in the southern city of Hader, near the border with Israel, where speakers call on Israeli forces for the Jewish state to annex them to avoid living under the new Syrian government, led by the jihadist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham organization.

Currently, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) surround the city of Hader to the east, west and north for security reasons following the fall of Al-Assad.

"What is our destination?" asks a member of the Druze community shown in the footage. "Israel," replies a crowd.

The speaker adds, "On behalf of all the people of Hader, if we must choose, we will choose the lesser evil. We want to be annexed to the Israeli Golan Heights to preserve our dignity, and this affects all the surrounding villages, since the fate of Hader is the fate of the entire region. We want to join our brothers in the Golan and live with freedom and dignity."

It should be noted that Israel captured most of the Golan Heights in the 1967 Six Day War and some Druze residents of the Jewish state have relatives in Syria.

Speaking to Israeli newspaper Ynet, a Druze activist in Syria stated that despite the expressions heard in the video, there is no consensus on this issue, as other communities in the area refuse to be annexed to Israel.

🚨 Breaking: Representatives of six Druze villages in southern Syria request to be annexed to Israel 🇮🇱 and live under Israeli rule 👇pic.twitter.com/PXrzUdOuIV — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) December 12, 2024

‘An existential threat’



The Israeli media outlet added that a Druze leader in Israel stated that members of the Druze community in Syria fear that radical Islamists will reach the area, especially Hader. It added that some jihadists have begun demanding that the Druze, especially in Damascus, the country's capital, surrender their weapons.

"It is an existential threat, and that is why we are working with the Israeli security authorities to protect the Druze minority in Syria from all dangers," the leader said.

It should be noted that previously the Druze population in Hader openly supported al-Assad, and there were some isolated episodes in which members of that community attempted to attack Israeli soldiers.

Before the fall of al-Assad, the Druze took control of the city of As-Suwayda, considered their stronghold in Syria. This followed a demonstration in the central square and clashes with the former Syrian president's forces.

The fall of al-Assad was also celebrated by some Druze communities in Israel.