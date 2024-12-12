Bolivia extradites Evo Morales' former drug czar to the United States on drug trafficking charges

Published by Santiago Ospital Verified by 12 de diciembre, 2024

The former head of the fight against drug trafficking in Bolivia, Maximiliano Dávila, was transferred early Thursday morning from the San Pedro prison to the El Alto airport, both in La Paz. He took off after 8 a.m. for the United States, where he will face charges for the same crime he was ordered to fight.

"He is already in the hands of the U.S. justice system," Bolivian prison director Juan Carlos Limpias confirmed hours later.

Dávila, 60, was the head of the Special Force to Fight Drug Trafficking(FELCN), equivalent to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). He held that position during the last year of the outgoing government of Evo Morales in 2019. He previously served as national intelligence director, among other roles.

"During his time as FELCN Director, Dávila allegedly used his position to safeguard aircraft used to transport cocaine to third countries, for subsequent distribution in the United States," the U.S. anti-drug agency states in its file on the detainee. In addition, "both prior to and during his time as FELCN Director," he was "allegedly involved in narcotics trafficking and money laundering."

He allegedly associated with drug traffickers to export more than a ton of cocaine to the north.

He was arrested in January 2022 by Bolivian forces for taking improper benefits. The New York District Attorney's Office requested his extradition, as in 2020 there were charges against him for "alleged conspiracy to illegally import controlled substances" and "conspiracy to use or carry" weapons during a trafficking negotiation. The DEA issued a reward of up to $5 million.

The first extradition of a Bolivian to the United States in two decades is yet another episode in the internal disputes between former president Morales and his former minister and ally Luis Arce, the current president. In statements after his arrest, Dávila swore his innocence and took aim at Arce's government.

"There are still pending crimes here in the Bolivian state. Extradition has been prioritized, but once he complies in the United States, he will be returned to the country. His processes will not stop," said Limpias.