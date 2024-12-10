Published by Leandro Fleischer Verified by 10 de diciembre, 2024

The United States called to prevent the fragmentation of Syria and the resurgence of the terrorist group Islamic State (ISIS) following the sudden fall of the government of Bashar al-Assad.

Syrian rebel jihadists took Damascus, Syria's capital, unopposed on Sunday after a swift offensive that resulted in President al-Assad fleeing to Russia after a 13-year civil war and more than five decades of his family's autocratic rule.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during an event in Washington that it is up to the Syrian people to decide on their future. He added that while this is a historic moment in Syria, there are also risks.

The official also welcomed statements by the rebel jihadist leaders regarding establishing an inclusive government, but clarified that he expects words to be turned into deeds.

'History shows how quickly moments of promise can descend into conflict and violence'



The Biden administration welcomed the fall of the al-Assad regime, as it means a defeat for Iran, Russia and the Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah. However, it fears that the power struggle between rebel jihadists and other groups opposed to the previous government will tear the country apart or create a vacuum to be exploited by ISIS, which in 2014 gained control of large areas of Syria and Iraq and carried out genocide against the Yazidi minority on Iraqi territory.

"History shows how quickly moments of promise can descend into conflict and violence. ISIS will try to use this period to re-establish its capabilities, to create safe havens. As our precision strikes over the weekend demonstrate, we are determined not to let that happen," the secretary of state said.

U.S. forces conducted a dozen airstrikes in central Syria on Sunday, hitting 75 ISIS-linked targets, the Pentagon said.

US forces deployed in Syria



Blinken further warned that the U.S. would continue to protect its personnel from any threat.

The United States has 900 troops deployed in Syria who will remain in the region as part of the international coalition against ISIS to prevent the jihadist group from capitalizing on the situation to regroup.

Biden administration differs from Donald Trump



"We have a clear interest in doing what we can to avoid the fragmentation of Syria, mass migrations from Syria and, of course, the export of terrorism and extremism," Blinken said with the apparent intention of differentiating himself from President-elect Donald Trump, who said the United States should not intervene in Syria because it has little at stake there.

Blinken added that Washington also has a clear interest in ensuring that any weapons of mass destruction or components left in Syria "do not fall into the wrong hands."