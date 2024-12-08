Bashar al-Assad begs US for help, pledges to turn away from Iran

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 7 de diciembre, 2024

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has proposed to the United States that he will cut all ties with Iran and Hezbollah, key pillars of his regime during the civil war, in exchange for U.S. backing to stay in power. This offer reflects a desperate attempt by Assad to confront the advance of rebel forces threatening to take Damascus and overthrow him.

A regime on the brink of collapse

Assad's territorial situation has deteriorated drastically following the loss of Aleppo, Hama and Homs, now all under rebel control. Faced with this reality, the regime has withdrawn its troops towards Damascus, leaving large swathes of the country in insurgent hands. Opposition forces, led by Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) and other Turkish-backed groups, are advancing rapidly from the north and south, while the regime concentrates its defenses in the capital and some strategic enclaves.

Assad's proposal

According to diplomatic sources, Assad conveyed his proposal through the United Arab Emirates, showing readiness to break with his traditional allies in the civil war. In return, he requests that the United States intervene to stop the fighting and guarantee his stay in power or, ultimately, facilitate a safe exit if necessary.

In a parallel attempt, Assad sent a senior Christian leader to meet with the Hungarian prime minister, Viktor Orbán. During the meeting, the "existential threat" that, according to the Syrian regime, Christian communities would face if Islamist rebels gain control of the country was emphasized. Assad is looking to Orbán, a known ally of Donald Trump, to convey this concern to the U.S. president-elect.

Trump keeps his distance from the conflict

For his part, President-elect Donald Trump made it clear that he does not see fit for the United States to intervene in the Syrian conflict.

"Syria is a mess, but is not our friend, & THE UNITED STATES SHOULD HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH IT," he said.

Allies diminish their support

Internationally, Russia and Iran, Assad's main partners, have reduced their direct military support on the ground, leaving the regime even more exposed to the rebel advance. With Damascus under threat, the next few days will be decisive in defining Assad's future and the course of the Syrian conflict.