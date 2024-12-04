Cuba is experiencing another total blackout

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 4 de diciembre, 2024

Cuba's Ministry of Energy and Mines reported that the national electricity system went down early Wednesday morning due to a failure of its main thermoelectric plant. This is the third general blackout in the country in less than two months.

"At 2:08 a.m. this morning, there was a disconnection of the Electric System, SEN, when the thermoelectric Antonio Guiteras thermoelectric due to tripping of the automatic," the ministry posted on its X account.

In addition, the ministry explained that it is working on restoring power.

The minister of Energy and Mines said that "conditions are more favorable than in the last disconnection, compliance with procedures is not affected by hurricane. Islands are already operating and the system is gradually being reestablished.”