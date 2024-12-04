Canadian mayor refuses to pay fine for failing to fly LGBT flag

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 4 de diciembre, 2024

The mayor of Emo (Ontario, Canada), Harold McQuaker, assured that he will not abide by a court ruling with which he must pay $5,000 fine and attend an awareness course for not raising the flag of the LGBT community during Pride month.

McQuaker described as "extortionate" the ruling by an Ontario Human Rights Commission (OHRC) tribunal, which sanctioned him - both him and the city - for violating a rule. A ruling that comes after the LGBT group Borderland Pride sued both the mayor and Emo.

"I absolutely refuse to pay the $5,000 because it's extortion," McQuaker said, adding that the $10,000 fine imposed on the city will be paid or appealed depending on what the city council decides.

The mayor stated that he did not raise the flag "out of hatred," he simply did not do so because the city council did not have a flagpole to put it up.

Aside from the financial fine, Borderland Pride has demanded that courses on "diversity and inclusion" be given to all local officials, as well as a commitment from the administration to respect Pride month and related activities starting next year.