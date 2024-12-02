Published by Leandro Fleischer Verified by 2 de diciembre, 2024

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced Monday the death of American-Israeli hostage Omer Neutra, who was killed during the Oct. 7 massacre and taken to the Gaza Strip, where his body is being held by the Hamas terrorist group.

The death was confirmed by the IDF chief rabbi after an evaluation of the evidence and based on reliable information.

Omer Neutra, 21, is survived by his parents Ronen and Orna and his brother Daniel.

Neutra was born and raised on Long Island in New York and immigrated to Israel to join the IDF.

During the Oct. 7 massacre in 2023, Neutra was kidnapped and taken to Gaza with other tank crew members Nimrod Cohen, who is currently being held in the strip, and Oz Daniel and Shaked Dahan, who were killed during the brutal attack perpetrated by Hamas and other terrorist groups in southern Israel.

Speaking to The Jerusalem Post a day before the announcement of their son's death, Neutra's parents expressed confidence that president-elect Donald Trump will succeed in reaching a deal to free the hostages. "He is a negotiator. He's done it before," expressed Ronen, Omer's father.

Neutra 'fell in combat in a heroic battle'



Following the announcement of the young man's death, Israeli President Isaac Herzog expressed, "Our hearts are with the Neutra family this morning, who, after more than a year of a determined, traumatic, and worldwide struggle, received the devastating news confirming the death of their beloved son, Captain Omer Maxim Neutra, who fell on October 7th, and his body abducted by terrorists into Gaza."

Defense Minister Israel Katz stated, "I would like to send my deepest condolences to the late Captain Omer Neutra's parents, Ronan and Orna, his family and friends. Omer, who grew up in New York and decided to emigrate to Israel out of a deep sense of mission, fell in combat in a heroic battle near Nir Oz on October 7, 2023 and was kidnapped and taken to the Gaza Strip by Hamas murderers."