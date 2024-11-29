South Korea deploys fighter jets after detecting Russian and Chinese military presence in its airspace

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 29 de noviembre, 2024

The South Korean government deployed several fighter jets after radars detected the presence of six Russian and five Chinese fighter jets flying in its airspace.

This incident, which occurred amid increasing and ongoing tension between the U.S.-led Western alliance and the China-Russia-North Korea axis, happened in the early hours of the morning, South Korea's Ministry of National Defense reported.

Moreover, the South Korean ministry urged China and Russia to "take appropriate measures to prevent this from happening again."

Seoul's reaction did not involve "an airspace violation," despite the fact that its fighter jets flew miles beyond South Korean shores.

This incident occurred on the same day that the Chinese and Russian armed forces conducted a joint strategic exercise which is part of their annual military cooperation plan.