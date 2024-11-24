Rabbi's body found missing in UAE and Israel calls it a "abhorrent act of antisemitic terrorism"

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 24 de noviembre, 2024

Authorities in United Arab Emirates found the body of Rabbi Tzvi Kogan, who had been missing since last Thursday. Israel called the murder as a horrendous "act of antisemitic terrorism" and announced that the Mossad had opened an investigation despite the lack of interest from the Emirati government.

In a joint statement, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Foreign Ministry confirmed his death, which they described as "an abhorrent act of antisemitic terrorism." The statement further warned that "the State of Israel will use all means and will deal with the criminals responsible for his death to the fullest extent off the law." The Prime Minister announced that the Mossad, Israel's foreign intelligence service, had opened an investigation into the case.

Extreme secrecy about what happened

Currently no details have been provided about where the body was found, the circumstances surrounding the murder or the identity of the suspects. Emirati authorities have maintained strict secrecy about the murder and would not comment on the matter.

As AFP reports, Tzvi Kogan, who had been married for six months, was an emissary of Chabad-Lubavich, an ultra-Orthodox Hasidic movement that seeks to strengthen the Jewish identity and bring Jews closer to their faith in the world. The rabbi was "murdered by terrorists after being abducted on Thursday," according to a Chabad-Lubavich post on X.

This crime "is a reminder of the inhumanity of the enemies of the Jewish people"

"This vile antisemitic attack is a reminder of the inhumanity of the enemies of the Jewish people," Israeli President Isaac Herzog posted on X. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz, in turn called it "a cowardly and despicable anti-semitic terrorist crime."

The United Arab Emirates is one of the Arab countries that normalized relations with Israel through the Abraham Accords in 2020, promoted by Donald Trump in his first term as U.S. president.